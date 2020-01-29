Ex-head of Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov faces 20 years in prison

Ex-head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov faces up to 20 years in prison. Lawyers informed 24.kg news agency.

Farid Niyazov is a defendant in a criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019. He is charged with seven articles of the Criminal Code — organization of attempt to seize power; taking and holding a person hostage; riots organization; theft of weapons and ammunition by prior conspiracy by a group of persons; use of violence dangerous to life and health against the body of inquiry; obstruction of activities of investigator; use of violence or threat with violence dangerous to life and health against a representative of authorities.

As noted by lawyers, the accused has studied 40 volumes of 80 available of the case.

The number of suspects in the case on the events in Koi-Tash increased to 19 people.

Two of the suspects — the former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan state enterprise Alga Kylychev entered into a plea bargain and their cases will be severed into a separate case.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings on a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. The confrontation between Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters with law enforcement officers on August 7-8 in the territory of the former president’s residence was registered under the Articles «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking» and «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.