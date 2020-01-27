13:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New virus in China: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline

A hotline has been opened in Kyrgyzstan in connection with spread of coronavirus. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a government meeting today.

According to him, 0312223202 hotline works at the epidemiological service department. By calling it, citizens can get advice about the disease and preventive measures.

Related news
New virus in China: Death toll rises to 80 people
In addition, the department said that there are 3.5 million masks, syringes and antibiotics in stock. The head of the Ministry of Health assured that doctors were ready for a possible outbreak of the coronavirus.

«At least 170 epidemiologists work at the Kyrgyz border. There are two national virology laboratories that have passed international accreditation. In addition, we have an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO), under which samples can be sent to overseas laboratories. As of today, there is no coronavirus in the country, and, as preventive measures, we recommend to reduce the number of recreational activities and not to visit crowded places,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/141675/
views: 54
Print
Related
New virus in China: Fifteen Kyrgyzstanis stay in Wuhan
New virus in China: Kyrgyzstan gets ready for its possible appearance in country
New virus in China: Death toll rises to 80 people
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on import of meat from China
Coronavirus in China: Health Ministry forms emergency response center
Health Ministry asks Kyrgyzstanis not to panic due to coronavirus in China
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 25, number of infected - to 830
New virus: China promises to provide Kyrgyzstan with up-to-date information
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
27 January, Monday
13:12
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises to systematize fight against smuggling Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises to systematize f...
12:50
New virus in China: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline
12:33
New virus in China: Fifteen Kyrgyzstanis stay in Wuhan
12:05
New virus in China: Kyrgyzstan gets ready for its possible appearance in country
11:41
State Penitentiary Service: Sadyr Japarov will not be released until 2026