New virus in China: Death toll rises to 80 people

Death toll from a new coronavirus in China has risen to 80 people. RBC reported with reference to NetEase.

According to the media outlet, at least 2,744 cases of the infection have been registered all over the world.

According to the head of the National Healthcare Commission of China, Ma Xiaowei, people can get infected during incubation period of the virus, which can last up to 14 days.

In addition to China, cases were registered in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, and several other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus left for Beijing to meet with the Chinese government and health experts on the spread of the new type of coronavirus. He announced this on Twitter.

In late December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. It has been previously found out that the causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus — 2019-nCoV.