11:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New virus in China: Death toll rises to 80 people

Death toll from a new coronavirus in China has risen to 80 people. RBC reported with reference to NetEase.

According to the media outlet, at least 2,744 cases of the infection have been registered all over the world.

According to the head of the National Healthcare Commission of China, Ma Xiaowei, people can get infected during incubation period of the virus, which can last up to 14 days.

In addition to China, cases were registered in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, and several other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus left for Beijing to meet with the Chinese government and health experts on the spread of the new type of coronavirus. He announced this on Twitter.

In late December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. It has been previously found out that the causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus — 2019-nCoV.
link: https://24.kg/english/141661/
views: 27
Print
Related
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on import of meat from China
Coronavirus in China: Health Ministry forms emergency response center
Health Ministry asks Kyrgyzstanis not to panic due to coronavirus in China
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 25, number of infected - to 830
New virus: China promises to provide Kyrgyzstan with up-to-date information
Coronavirus in China: Import of infection into Kyrgyzstan possible
New virus death toll in China rises to 17 people
Coronavirus in China: Kyrgyzstan checks comers from China with thermal imagers
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
27 January, Monday
11:41
State Penitentiary Service: Sadyr Japarov will not be released until 2026 State Penitentiary Service: Sadyr Japarov will not be...
11:32
Cargo-passenger minibus hits woman in Bishkek
11:28
New virus in China: Death toll rises to 80 people
10:48
Permissible air pollution level exceeded almost in all Bishkek districts
10:27
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan at tournament in Dushanbe