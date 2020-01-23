Return of children from Iraq. Diplomats ready to leave

«Our diplomats and experts are ready to leave and begin work on taking the Kyrgyz children out of Iraq,» the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov said at a press conference today.

According to him, the issue is under control of the head of state and the Government; a special interdepartmental commission has been created. The minister admitted that the process of clarifying the citizenship of the children, identification of the citizens, and their further integration into Kyrgyz society was time-consuming.

«This comprehensive work has already been done. As of today, in general, the Kyrgyz side is ready to leave for Iraq to work on selection of children, our citizens; to group them and bring them to Kyrgyzstan at a time. We are assisted by our partners, in particular UNICEF. The obstacle is the situation in Iraq now. We are waiting for an official invitation from the Iraqi side. As soon as the situation improves, we are ready to leave,» he stressed.

Earlier, the women, whose daughters and grandchildren are in refugee camps in Syria and Iraq, addressed the Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov. They threatened with a rally, if they did not receive comprehensive information on resolving the issue of return of their children to their homeland in the near future.