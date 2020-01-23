20:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Return of children from Iraq. Diplomats ready to leave

«Our diplomats and experts are ready to leave and begin work on taking the Kyrgyz children out of Iraq,» the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov said at a press conference today.

According to him, the issue is under control of the head of state and the Government; a special interdepartmental commission has been created. The minister admitted that the process of clarifying the citizenship of the children, identification of the citizens, and their further integration into Kyrgyz society was time-consuming.

Related news
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally
«This comprehensive work has already been done. As of today, in general, the Kyrgyz side is ready to leave for Iraq to work on selection of children, our citizens; to group them and bring them to Kyrgyzstan at a time. We are assisted by our partners, in particular UNICEF. The obstacle is the situation in Iraq now. We are waiting for an official invitation from the Iraqi side. As soon as the situation improves, we are ready to leave,» he stressed.

Earlier, the women, whose daughters and grandchildren are in refugee camps in Syria and Iraq, addressed the Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov. They threatened with a rally, if they did not receive comprehensive information on resolving the issue of return of their children to their homeland in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/141430/
views: 69
Print
Related
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally
Government to pay $ 400 fine for each child of Kyrgyzstanis in Iraq
Government to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq
Government intends to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq and Syria
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Human rights activists not know how to help Kyrgyzstani sentenced to death
Relatives ask to save Kyrgyzstani sentenced to death in Iraq
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to death in Iraq
Member of terrorist organization detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
23 January, Thursday
18:07
Eight citizens of Uzbekistan detained for begging in Bishkek Eight citizens of Uzbekistan detained for begging in Bi...
17:19
Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov
17:01
Land exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Bishkek
16:47
Return of children from Iraq. Diplomats ready to leave
16:34
Chingiz Aidarbekov stands up for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan