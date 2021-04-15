10:28
Children from Iraq to be handed over to families after issue of documents

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan is working to restore documents and reunite children repatriated from Iraq with their families. First Deputy Head of the Department Aliza Soltonbekova told at a meeting with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, the interdepartmental working group has developed a plan of measures for rehabilitation and reintegration of the repatriated minors.

«Upon completion of the documentation procedure, the children will be handed over to their relatives,» Aliza Soltonbekova said.

Elena Esanu, Deputy Protection Coordinator at the International Committee of the Red Cross, noted the importance of placing children in care of their relatives as soon as possible, and that the organization is ready to continue to provide support on this issue.

At least 79 children of Kyrgyz citizens were returned to their homeland from Iraq within the framework of Meerim humanitarian mission.
Children from Iraq to be handed over to families after issue of documents
