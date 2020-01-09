12:45
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally

Women, whose daughters and grandchildren are in refugee camps of Syria and Iraq, applied to the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov.

The applicants ask the Ombudsman to help with arranging a meeting with the President and the Prime Minister. They threatened with a rally, if they did not receive comprehensive information on resolving the issue of return of their children to their homeland in the near future.

Recall, a special interdepartmental working group was created in January 2019. National security agencies of Kyrgyzstan are also working on return of the departed to the war zone of Syria and Iraq citizens, as well as those, who are in different refugee camps.

In particular, their involvement in terrorist activities is being checked. Many of them have children. Consent of the parents is required for their return to homeland, who must stay in the Syrian-Iraqi zone until the check is completed.

If the parents are involved in terrorist activities, they can be deprived of their parental rights.

More than 400 children and women from Kyrgyzstan stay in the camps in Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.
