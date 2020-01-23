Accused of murder of Cambridge School director sentenced

A man, who was charged by investigators with murder of the General Director of Cambridge School Tijani Ali Abubakar, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. He also has to pay a fine of 90,000 soms. The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In the summer of 2019, the public was shocked by his death. The foreigner was beaten during a conflict in Bishkek near the Central Department Store. He fell into a coma, and died three days later without regaining consciousness.

It turned out that the victim was a 38-year-old teacher from Nigeria, Tijani Ali Abubakar. He had lived and worked in Kyrgyzstan for about 20 years, was the General Director of the Cambridge School language school.

The suspect was detained. He told that a conflict broke out between him and the foreigner over shooting on the phone. During a verbal skirmish, the man hit Ali Abubakar in the face, and he fell, hitting his head on the ground. The information was confirmed by CCTV cameras installed on the shopping center.