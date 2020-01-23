15:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Accused of murder of Cambridge School director sentenced

A man, who was charged by investigators with murder of the General Director of Cambridge School Tijani Ali Abubakar, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. He also has to pay a fine of 90,000 soms. The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In the summer of 2019, the public was shocked by his death. The foreigner was beaten during a conflict in Bishkek near the Central Department Store. He fell into a coma, and died three days later without regaining consciousness.

It turned out that the victim was a 38-year-old teacher from Nigeria, Tijani Ali Abubakar. He had lived and worked in Kyrgyzstan for about 20 years, was the General Director of the Cambridge School language school.

The suspect was detained. He told that a conflict broke out between him and the foreigner over shooting on the phone. During a verbal skirmish, the man hit Ali Abubakar in the face, and he fell, hitting his head on the ground. The information was confirmed by CCTV cameras installed on the shopping center.
link: https://24.kg/english/141385/
views: 66
Print
Related
Foreigners pay 94.2 million soms for work permits in Kyrgyzstan
8,700 foreign specialists obtain work permits in Kyrgyzstan
Man who beat Nigerian to be placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months
Foreigner beaten near TsUM in Bishkek dies
Police arrest suspect of beating foreigner near TsUM in Bishkek
Prime Minister instructs to find guilty of beating Nigeria citizen in Bishkek
Foreigner beaten up near TsUM in Bishkek
Quota for foreign workers proposed to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner opens illegal betting company in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners arrived in Kyrgyzstan can register online
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
23 January, Thursday
15:34
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions...
15:22
Five Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia
15:12
Coach of Satymkul Dzhumanazarov, Darya Maslova passes away
14:59
Accused of murder of Cambridge School director sentenced
14:42
Mining works to be resumed at Kumtor mine