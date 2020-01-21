17:39
Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road

Three people were killed in a traffic accident in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Traffic Safety Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 6.00. A Honda Accord car was moving from Jalal-Abad. It drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a minibus that was heading for Kara-Balta near Sokuluk village.

«As a result, three people from Honda Accord died, seven people were taken to the Sokuluk Territorial Hospital. The collected materials will be sent to the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region,» the traffic police said.
