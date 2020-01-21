11:32
Koi-Tash events: Number of case files increases to 80 volumes

Number of suspects in a criminal case on events in Koi-Tash village increased to 19 people. Lawyers of the accused informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, initially, there were 12 people involved, including the former president Almazbek Atambayev, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, two members of the Parliament — Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, Ravshan Dzheenbekov and an official representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

«There are residents of Koi-Tash and Arashan villages among the suspects, who were on the territory of Atambayev’s residence on August 7-8. The number of volumes of the criminal case has also increased. There are 80 of them,» the lawyers noted.

Earlier it was reported that the case files totaled 50 volumes.

Two of the suspects — former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan state enterprise, Alga Kylychev, entered into a plea bargain and their cases will be severed into a separate case.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings on a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. The confrontation between Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters with law enforcement officers on August 7-8 in the territory of the former president’s residence was registered under the Articles «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking» and «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation lasted six months.
