Rehabilitated canal commissioned in Toktogul district

The 13-kilometer-long, rehabilitated Bokonbai canal has been commissioned in Toktogul district. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.
According to Ruslan Kasymaliev, head of the cooperative, it is planned to conduct first experimental rice sowing in Toktogul district: five varieties will be planted on an area of 10 hectares.
It is noted that the Toktogul District Department of Agricultural Development of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry assisted in preparing the documents required to establish the cooperative.