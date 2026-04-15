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Rehabilitated canal commissioned in Toktogul district

The 13-kilometer-long, rehabilitated Bokonbai canal has been commissioned in Toktogul district. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Baimuras agricultural cooperative carried out restoration work along the entire length of the canal over the course of one year. Spring fieldwork is currently underway, with approximately 400 hectares of arable land being sown.

According to Ruslan Kasymaliev, head of the cooperative, it is planned to conduct first experimental rice sowing in Toktogul district: five varieties will be planted on an area of ​​10 hectares.

It is noted that the Toktogul District Department of Agricultural Development of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry assisted in preparing the documents required to establish the cooperative.
link: https://24.kg/english/370426/
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