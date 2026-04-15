Kamchybek Tashiev participates in Kyrgyz Football Union Congress

Former Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, Kamchybek Tashiev, participated in the organization’s latest congress. A new president is expected to be elected at this meeting.

During his speech, Kamchybek Tashiev noted that he led the Kyrgyz Football Union for over two years and presented a report on the work accomplished during this period.

«It’s been a while since we’ve seen each other. You were probably even a little surprised to see me,» he began his speech.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, during his leadership, with the support of the state, Kyrgyz football has achieved results previously unseen in its history.

«In two years, we have built 17 new stadiums, and another 14 are under construction. Around 7 billion soms have been allocated for this, and work continues at the same amount. These funds did not appear on their own—the state and our partners provided significant assistance,» he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev today spoke at an official event for the first time since his resignation as Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

On February 10 of this year, Sadyr Japarov dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev from his government posts. Since then, a number of former high-ranking officials of the State Committee for National Security have been detained, and some have been dismissed. Nine deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh, including Kamchybek Tashiev’s younger brother, Shairbek Tashiev, have resigned. He was later arrested on corruption charges related to the activities of Kyrgyzneftegaz company. The former head of the security services has not yet commented on the latest events.