Editor of Chyndyk newspaper repeatedly summoned for questioning

Tursunbek Beishenbekov, editor of Chyndyk newspaper, was repeatedly summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan for questioning. A journalist Sultanbek Amanbekov posted about it on Facebook.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that the journalist was summoned for questioning as a witness in the framework of a criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov. According to preliminary data, the former police official allegedly provided Tursunbek Beishenbekov with secret information for publication.

The editor of Chyndyk newspaper is summoned for interrogation for the second time. Earlier, he stated that he was not closely familiar with Kursan Asanov.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.
