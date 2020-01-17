17:30
Aisuluu Tynybekova: I have a mind to make history for my country

Athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova said she had a mind to make history for her country by winning gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, which would be held in Japan. She stated this in an interview with the United World Wrestling (UWW).

«The most important thing for me is the Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo. We have been striving for it for a long time. I failed to win medals at the previous two Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro through my mistake. I do not have an Olympic medal only. I want not just a medal, but a gold one,» Aisuluu Tynybekova told.

She added that Kyrgyzstan did not have a single gold medal at the World Championships and Olympic Games in Olympic sports since gaining independence. «Citizens want it and are waiting for this. Therefore, I have a mind to make history for my country,» the athlete stressed.
