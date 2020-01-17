15:56
Events in Koi-Tash: What Farid Niyazov is accused of

Lawyers defending the interests of the former head of the Presidential Administration told 24.kg news agency what Farid Niyazov was accused of.

According to lawyers, Farid Niyazov is charged with seven articles of the Criminal Code — organization of attempt to seize power; taking and holding a person hostage; organization of riots; theft of weapons and ammunition by prior conspiracy by a group of persons; use of violence dangerous to life and health against body of inquiry; obstruction of activities of investigator; use of violence or threat of violence dangerous to life and health against representative of authorities.

The investigation is completed. Lawyers and defendants began to study materials of the criminal case. According to preliminary data, 12 people are defendants. Two of them — former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan state enterprise, Alga Kylychev, entered into a plea bargain and their cases will be severed into a separate case.

After familiarization, the case will be sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for further transfer to the court.
