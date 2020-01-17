Students from Kyrgyzstan win 7 medals at International Olympiad

Students from Kyrgyzstan won seven medals at the 16th International Zhautykov Olympiad in Mathematics, Informatics, and Physics. Sapat International Educational Institution posted on social media.

More than 500 students from 20 countries took part in the Olympiad, which was held from January 8 to January 14 in Almaty city.

The team from Kyrgyzstan included 28 students from various schools of the country. Following the results of all assignments, the students won seven bronze medals," the message says.