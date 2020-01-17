EAEU Prime Ministers to attend Digital Almaty Forum

Prime Ministers of the Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in the International Forum Digital Almaty: Digital Future of Global Economy. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The main topic of discussion will reportedly be discussion of ways to build sustainable development of the region on the basis of big data and artificial intelligence. The most important event of the forum will be a plenary session with participation of the heads of Government of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, as well as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Moldova.

«Experts will discuss ways to build a coalition and interaction in the field of artificial intelligence and big data, need to create infrastructure and promote technology, and overcome the digital gap in this area. In addition, an exhibition of IT solutions will be held within the framework of the forum, where innovative Kazakhstan’s start-up projects, along with digital giants, will present their products,» the statement says.