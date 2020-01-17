Cultural institutions should have uniform prices for all EAEU citizens

Citizens of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are not considered as foreigners, when they purchase tickets to visit cultural institutions. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The EEC draws attention to the fact that application of the same prices for tickets to cultural institutions for both its citizens and citizens of other EAEU states is determined by the union law.

But the monitoring revealed that museums and some other cultural institutions in most EAEU countries applied higher ticket prices for citizens of other states of the union than for their own.

«According to the results of the joint work of the commission and the authorized bodies of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, the price differences were eliminated. The Commission in practice solves the problems of business and citizens of the union, and we hope for the support of all those interested in eliminating obstacles in the EAEU domestic market,» said Karine Minasyan, Member of the Board (Minister) on Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the EEC.