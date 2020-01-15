Participants of rally ask for meeting with President

Protesters ask the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to receive representatives of Batken region. They are chanting the name of the head of state.

The protesters also continue to demand resignation of the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, speedy resolution of border problems and release of the previously detained residents of Kok-Tash village.

Batken residents propose to appoint Mamat Aibalaev to the post of plenipotentiary representative of the Government in the region. Previously, he already worked as the Governor of Batken region.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Negotiations between the parties ended with signing of a protocol yesterday.