Border conflict: Parties decide not to provide media with information

Meeting of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ended on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts.

As the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency, after a fairly lengthy meeting, the parties have managed to agree on six issues and signed a joint protocol.

Recall, the length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is more than 970 kilometers, only 60 percent of which are delimited and demarcated. There are still about 70 uncoordinated and disputed sections.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, who headed the Kyrgyz delegation, the parties agreed to:

Demarcate the border area of ​​114 kilometers previously worked out by the joint Kyrgyz-Tajik topographic group, and present reasons for a legal status of these sections within a month.

Determine staggered areas in the border territory and prepare a proposal for their exchange by March 1, 2020.

To consider the issue of strengthening joint control by the forces of the Kyrgyz and Tajik law enforcement agencies over public order in the border area, where representatives of both states live compactly.

Install lighting and video surveillance cameras on the streets of settlements, located near Kyrgyz-Tajik border. In case of any conflicts, recordings from these cameras should be provided to both parties for watching and analyzing the situation. Street lighting should also be installed on the section of Osh — Batken — Isfana highway, which passes through Zhaka-Oruk territory at the intersection with Isfara — Vorukh road.

Consider issues of development of cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation between the Kyrgyz and Tajik peoples.

To agree that preliminary information on the ongoing work on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border will not be provided to the media.

According to the signed protocol, the parties assume equal responsibility for fulfillment of the agreements. All the work will be carried out jointly.

According to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim also positively assessed the talks, noting that the border issue would be resolved through land exchange.