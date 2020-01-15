10:23
Kyrgyzstani faces 20 years in prison for attempt to sell drug in Surgut

Law enforcement officers of Surgut (Russia) have approved a charge under the Article «Attempted large-scale drug trafficking» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against an unemployed 28-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan. Komsomolskaya Pravda reports.

Investigators found out that the young man acquired a synthetic drug through caches in November 2019. He did this for its further sale in Surgut. He was caught red-handed by police officers.

They seized about 200 grams of banned substances from illicit trafficking.

The accused is in custody. The criminal case was sent to court for consideration.

The charge provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a fine of up to one million rubles.
