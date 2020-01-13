Husband of Shirin Aitmatova remanded in custody until February 20

Husband of Shirin Aitmatova, Syrgak Kenzhebaev, was remanded in custody until February 20. Such a decision was made today by the judge of the Bishkek City Court Irina Vorontsova.

In December 2019, the Pervomaisky District Court ruled to take Syrgak Kenzhebaev, accused of fraud, into custody with detention in pretrial detention center 1.

He was arrested on December 20 at Almaty airport. Syrgak Kenzhebaev is involved in two criminal cases on fraud. One of them is being investigated by the State Committee for National Security and the other — by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Shirin Aitmatova regards the detention of her husband as an attempt to put pressure on her and members of Umut-2020 movement in connection with their active opposition activities.