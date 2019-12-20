12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport

Husband of an initiator of Umut 2020 movement, Shirin Aitmatova, was detained at the airport in Almaty. She posted on Twitter.

According to her, the reasons are unknown, but the officers of the State Committee for National Security detained and delivered the man to Bishkek. The ex-deputy of the Parliament states that political repressions have begun.

The State Committee for National Security does not comment on the circumstances of the detention of the husband of Shirin Aitmatova.

The activist herself is a witness in the case on the murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey. She was summoned for interrogation. Shirin Aitmatova signed a non-disclosure order.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS
Atambayev’s case. Ex-deputy Ravshan Jeenbekov detained
Kyrgyzstanis demand to release arrested blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Facebook page moderator detained for inciting interregional hostility
Social media user detained for criticizing authorities in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Sector of Department of Government’s Office Egor Skobeev detained
Deputy Head of Criminal Police Service for Chui region arrested in Bishkek
Kubanychbek Kulmatov’s detention extended for one more month
Detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow. Embassy monitors situation
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kulmatov to remain in detention center until September 28
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
20 December, Friday
11:51
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detenti...
11:34
Air pollution level in Bishkek close to norm after snowfall
11:19
Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair
10:38
Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport
10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for St. Petersburg to attend meeting of EEC