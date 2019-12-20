Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport

Husband of an initiator of Umut 2020 movement, Shirin Aitmatova, was detained at the airport in Almaty. She posted on Twitter.

According to her, the reasons are unknown, but the officers of the State Committee for National Security detained and delivered the man to Bishkek. The ex-deputy of the Parliament states that political repressions have begun.

The State Committee for National Security does not comment on the circumstances of the detention of the husband of Shirin Aitmatova.

The activist herself is a witness in the case on the murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey. She was summoned for interrogation. Shirin Aitmatova signed a non-disclosure order.