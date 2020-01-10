18:41
Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to be released in 2026

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan reported when the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov would be released. It is specified that the former parliament member can not lot upon parole.

According to the State Penitentiary Service, Sadyr Japarov will be released on October 5, 2026. Headquarters for protection and support of the former deputy was created in Kyrgyzstan. Its representatives have collected 500,000 signatures.

In addition, the convict appealed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a request to show an act of goodwill and release him. In his petition, Sadyr Japarov noted that he was not guilty of anything and did not commit unlawful actions. The appeal was submitted to the pardon commission.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under the Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
