President not to intervene in Sadyr Japarov’s case

Criminal case against a former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is in the hands of the judiciary. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end conference today.

He said that many appeals have been received on the case of Sadyr Japarov.

«The court will decide in this case. I can not interfere. I only ask to decide everything within the framework of the law. If someone has violated the law, let him bear responsibility for it,» the head of state said.

Note, Sadyr Japarov has already appealed to the president for pardon.