SRS of Kyrgyzstan to purchase over 1.5 million forms of e-passports

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase more than 1.5 million forms of biometric passports. The state procurement website says.

The State Registration Service toldthat introduction of electronic passports of citizens (e-Passport) will be carried out according to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Their main differences are a built-in chip and a polycarbonate page with personal data of owner (digital photo and fingerprints). In addition, for the convenience of citizens who often go on business trips and travel, an increase in the number of visa pages to 50 is planned; there will be 34 of them in other cases.

The announcement, which the state service posted on the state procurement website, indicates that it would purchase 1.5 million passport forms with 34 pages. The winner of the tender will have to supply 600,000 forms per year in 1-3 batches. The main condition is to meet the need for forms in the amount of 50,000 pieces per month.

It is planned to order only 70,000 passports with 50 pages.

In addition, the winner has to produce 3,000 service and diplomatic passports each, 750 pieces of civil passports with 34 and 50 pages, service and diplomatic passports and information booklets. This should be done once a year.

«New biometric passports will allow to accelerate automatic authentication and identification at border control points,» the SRS says.