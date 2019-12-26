Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan completes his diplomatic mission

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state noted the fruitful activity of Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani in Kyrgyzstan, stressed his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the countries and wished further success.

The Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani noted that during the diplomatic activities in Kyrgyzstan he felt support of the brotherly people and the country’s top leadership.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for strengthening Kyrgyz-Iranian cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and interaction within the framework of international organizations.