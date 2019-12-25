FIFA, ATF allocate grant for construction of football center in Bishkek

The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic asks the Bishkek City Hall to allocate a land plot for construction of a football center with a complex of sports facilities. Deputy Secretary General of the Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdin Bukuev announced at a session of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, the Federation has two large facilities: a football center in Bishkek and a Football Academy in Osh city.

«The existing center in Bishkek is not enough. Therefore, the issue of building a new one has been raised 4 years ago, all the more so it became possible to do this at the expense of grant funds. But the issue has not been resolved for a long time, until the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov asked the Government to actively engage in its solution,» he said.

An area of ​​8-10 hectares is needed for the center. Funds for the construction — $ 8-10 million — are attracted by the Football Federation. It is known that $ 3.5 million have already been found through FIFA, AFC, foreign partners and sponsors. But the grant is valid until December 31, 2019 and then it will be transferred to other countries that have submitted an application.

According to the Federation, the center will include large football fields of international standard with stands, large artificial fields of international standard, mini-football fields, an office building, technical center, indoor sports hall, medical rehabilitation center, gym, gymnastic area, hotel for athletes, conference hall.

At the same time, the Federation assumes the obligation to equip the center with the necessary equipment, inventory and other property.

After completion of the construction, the Football Federation will transfer the facility together with the land plot to municipal ownership.