12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS

Syrgak Kenzhebaev (husband of ex-MP Shirin Aitmatova) was detained on the fact of fraud. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A citizen of China M.M. applied to law enforcement bodies for taking measures against Syrgak Kenzhebaev, who, through fraud, seized the victim’s money for a total of $ 350,000. This fact was registered under the Article 204, Part 3 (fraud committed on especially large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was found out during pre-trial proceedings that the Chinese citizen, in order to participate in the second stage of Safe City project, arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic as a representative of one of the largest Chinese companies to attract investment and implement the project.

According to the State Committee for National Security, in preparation for participation in the competition, M.M. met Kenzhebaev, who, having gained the trust of the Chinese investor, took the applicant’s money under various pretexts allegedly related to unforeseen expenses and refused to return it.

The SCNS stresses that irrefutable evidence was obtained that Syrgak Kenzhebaev claimed from the Chinese investor other $ 250,000 in addition to the previously received.

On December 20, 2019, Syrgak Kenzhebaev was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of SCNS.

The State Committee for National Security also noted that they did not previously have data that the detainee was a husband of Shirin Aitmatova. According to the committee, during one of the interrogations, she affirmatively showed that she was divorced, and lived with Syrgak Kenzhebaev for a short period of time.
link:
views: 43
Print
Related
Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport
Atambayev’s case. Ex-deputy Ravshan Jeenbekov detained
Kyrgyzstanis demand to release arrested blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Facebook page moderator detained for inciting interregional hostility
Social media user detained for criticizing authorities in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Sector of Department of Government’s Office Egor Skobeev detained
Deputy Head of Criminal Police Service for Chui region arrested in Bishkek
Kubanychbek Kulmatov’s detention extended for one more month
Detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow. Embassy monitors situation
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kulmatov to remain in detention center until September 28
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
20 December, Friday
11:51
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detenti...
11:34
Air pollution level in Bishkek close to norm after snowfall
11:19
Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair
10:38
Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport
10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for St. Petersburg to attend meeting of EEC