Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS

Syrgak Kenzhebaev (husband of ex-MP Shirin Aitmatova) was detained on the fact of fraud. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A citizen of China M.M. applied to law enforcement bodies for taking measures against Syrgak Kenzhebaev, who, through fraud, seized the victim’s money for a total of $ 350,000. This fact was registered under the Article 204, Part 3 (fraud committed on especially large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was found out during pre-trial proceedings that the Chinese citizen, in order to participate in the second stage of Safe City project, arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic as a representative of one of the largest Chinese companies to attract investment and implement the project.

According to the State Committee for National Security, in preparation for participation in the competition, M.M. met Kenzhebaev, who, having gained the trust of the Chinese investor, took the applicant’s money under various pretexts allegedly related to unforeseen expenses and refused to return it.

The SCNS stresses that irrefutable evidence was obtained that Syrgak Kenzhebaev claimed from the Chinese investor other $ 250,000 in addition to the previously received.

On December 20, 2019, Syrgak Kenzhebaev was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of SCNS.

The State Committee for National Security also noted that they did not previously have data that the detainee was a husband of Shirin Aitmatova. According to the committee, during one of the interrogations, she affirmatively showed that she was divorced, and lived with Syrgak Kenzhebaev for a short period of time.