12:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Kyrgyzstan comments on investigation about the Matraimovs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov commented on an investigation by journalists about the property of the ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in the UAE during a meeting with compatriots in Dubai.

One of participants of the meeting asked: how can a public servant buy a villa in Dubai for $ 12 million.

The head of state replied: «Give the address, state agencies will check it. Investigation is ongoing. Take the address and give it to the bodies. Check is in progress. The request came, I said to check the information of Azattyk. The investigators are looking for the address,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that the media were working and writing absolutely everything in Kyrgyzstan, since there was democracy in the country.

«Everyone works — Kloop, Azattyk. I try to read everything, if I do not have time — children tell me. They write everything — both truth and lie. I close my eyes. If there are facts, give them. Your help will come in handy,» the head of state addressed the girl who asked the question.

It became known that the Matraimovs filed a lawsuit against three media outlets, including 24.kg news agency, the total amount of the claim is 60 million soms.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Matraimovs’ claims against media. Authorities must protect freedom of speech
Matraimov’s lawsuit against media. Court hearing scheduled for December 19
Raiymbek Matraimov claims 60 million soms from journalists
Raiymbek Matraimov files lawsuit for 15 mln soms against 24.kg news agency
Criticism against Raiymbek Matraimov - games of West, Kyrk Choro believes
Tu-154 of Sooronbai Jeenbekov planned to be replaced by Boeing
Group of young people holds campaign "Raiymbek Ismailovich - Patriot!"
Raiymbek Matraimov files lawsuit against journalists
Raiymbek Matraimov interrogated at SCNS for five hours
Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes importance of completing legal registration of borders
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
13 December, Friday
12:15
Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo
12:07
Lighting up New Year tree in Bishkek. Street to be closed for traffic
11:56
Rally in support of freedom of speech to be held in Bishkek
11:41
Matraimovs’ claims against media. Authorities must protect freedom of speech
11:18
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on investigation about the Matraimovs