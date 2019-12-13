President of Kyrgyzstan comments on investigation about the Matraimovs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov commented on an investigation by journalists about the property of the ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in the UAE during a meeting with compatriots in Dubai.

One of participants of the meeting asked: how can a public servant buy a villa in Dubai for $ 12 million.

The head of state replied: «Give the address, state agencies will check it. Investigation is ongoing. Take the address and give it to the bodies. Check is in progress. The request came, I said to check the information of Azattyk. The investigators are looking for the address,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that the media were working and writing absolutely everything in Kyrgyzstan, since there was democracy in the country.

«Everyone works — Kloop, Azattyk. I try to read everything, if I do not have time — children tell me. They write everything — both truth and lie. I close my eyes. If there are facts, give them. Your help will come in handy,» the head of state addressed the girl who asked the question.

It became known that the Matraimovs filed a lawsuit against three media outlets, including 24.kg news agency, the total amount of the claim is 60 million soms.