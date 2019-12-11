18:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan starts issue of new driver's licenses

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan started issue of a new type of driver’s licenses. Press service of the state agency reported.

It is specified that applications for obtaining and replacement of driver’s licenses of a new type will be accepted at the territorial divisions of Unaa state institution.

Old-type driver’s licenses will be valid until their expiration date. They can only be replaced on a voluntary basis.

Temporary driver’s licenses issued from June 10, 2019 with a validity period until December 31, 2019 are subject to mandatory replacement.

The state service noted that the new type of driver’s licenses has an improved design, it is characterized by high quality of the material itself (polycarbonate); personal data and photograph, unlike the existing ones, will be applied by a laser printer, which does not allow the photo and text to fade throughout the validity period, that is 10 years. In total, the form has more than 20 security elements. A sample of the new driver’s license is shown on the photo.

If earlier a driver’s license cost 1,305 soms, the cost of the new document is 732.63 soms.

 

«The purchase price of the forms compared to the previous one was reduced almost nine times and was set at 100.86 soms. Over the past eight years, they had been purchased at a price of €12 (at an average exchange rate — 920 soms),» the State Registration Service informed.

The purchase price of the forms of new driver’s licenses, in contrast to the previous contract, is fixed in the national currency, and not in euros, as it was before. This eliminates the possibility of price increases due to exchange rate fluctuations.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to start issue of new driver's licenses in late November 2019
Kyrgyzstan issues temporary driver’s licenses not recognized in other countries
75 million soms to be spent on driver's licenses forms
Kyrgyzstan to introduce temporary driver’s licenses
Kyrgyzstan develops samples of new generation driver's licenses
20 criminal cases on driving license issue instituted in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to issue driving licenses of new type in spring 2019
Sapar Isakov conveys greetings to Vyacheslav Volodin from President
MFA of Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with ban on work in Russia for drivers
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
11 December, Wednesday
18:01
Tenant of exploded Antoshka café repeatedly arrested Tenant of exploded Antoshka café repeatedly arrested
17:49
Black gold: How much coal is mined at Kara-Keche
17:34
Car crosses into oncoming lane, crashes into trolleybus in Bishkek
17:22
State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan starts issue of new driver's licenses
16:30
Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 recognized as best in world