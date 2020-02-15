12:11
Temporary driver's licenses become invalid in Kyrgyzstan

Temporary driver’s licenses, issued from June 10 to December 2019, expire today, on February 15, 2020. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Drivers using temporary driver’s licenses must replace them with a new type of licenses.

«Old-style driver’s licenses are valid until their expiration date, but temporary ones must be replaced,» the state service stressed.

New driver’s licenses have an improved design and their material is of high quality.

Cost of the new driver’s licenses will be lower than the previous ones — 732 soms compared to 1,305 soms.

Recall, issue of old-style driver’s licenses ended in April 2019. Issue of the new ones began only on December 9, and temporary licenses were issued in the period between them.
