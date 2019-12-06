Power specialists’ case. Sapar Isakov about revenge for dismissal of Matraimov

Consideration of criminal case on modernization of the capital’s Heating and Power Plant continues in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The process is chaired by a judge Inara Gilyazetdinova. The former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov made his last statement.

He said that his dismissal from the post of prime minister and his subsequent detention was a revenge from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov for the fact that Sapar Isakov dismissed Raiymbek Matraimov from his post.

«I did not think it would happen. But I am glad that people began to open their eyes. This is a bitter truth,» the defendant noted.

He recalled that when Sooronbai Jeenbekov was asked about Raiymbek Matraimov, the head of state replied: «Give the facts.»

But we were put in jail without facts and have been kept for 10 months to fabricate the case. Sapar Isakov

The former prime minister expressed regret that Sooronbai Jeenbekov chose political repression as a method of combating his opponents. It harms the country.

He added that the authorities were encouraging hypocrites and betrayers.

«I have not betrayed and I am proud of it. But, unfortunately, people are kept here because of me. It was impossible to convict me alone in this case. In order not to cause outrage of the north of the republic, it was necessary to detain the same prime minister from the south. Therefore, Zhantoro Satybaldiev is here,» the accused stressed.

«As they say, dig hard enough, and you can find dirt on anyone,» summed up Sapar Isakov.

Recall, the former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept at the pre-trial detention center of SCNS within the case on modernization of Bishkek HPP. Ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest. All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.

The state prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, and for Aibek Kaliev — 17 years in prison.