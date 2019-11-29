Kyrgyzstanis demand to release arrested blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov

Kyrgyzstanis demand to release Aftandil Zhorobekov. A flash mob was launched on social media in support of the administrator of BespredelKG page on Facebook «I / We Aftandil Zhorobekov.» A petition was created on Change.org for protection of the arrested blogger.

«Serving individuals or groups in power is usurpation, which means that it’s unconstitutional,» says blogger’s sister Chinara Temirova.

Earlier, press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported that the detainee «distributed publications among the users of social media that contained deliberately false and provocative information that discredited the current government.»

However, it turned out that the detainee himself did not disseminate this information; other users wrote different comments under his post.

«This means that the arrest of Aftandil Zhorobekov is aimed at intimidation of citizens. This is an attempt to shut their mouth. The SCNS intentionally uses Article 313 to repress and intimidate own citizens and impose self-censorship,» writes Chinara Temirova.

She demands:

To immediately release Aftandil Zhorobekov;

To start a dialogue with civil society on amending Articles 313 and 315 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic;

To stop persecution of citizens for criticizing the authorities and expressing their own opinions.

A video about Aftandil Zhorobekov is also distributed on social media. It is reported that he actively opposed corruption, illegal development in the microdistricts of the capital.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was arrested on November 27. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred. Media experts stated about lawlessness, noting that his arrest was unlawful.