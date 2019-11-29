15:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis demand to release arrested blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov

Kyrgyzstanis demand to release Aftandil Zhorobekov. A flash mob was launched on social media in support of the administrator of BespredelKG page on Facebook «I / We Aftandil Zhorobekov.» A petition was created on Change.org for protection of the arrested blogger.

«Serving individuals or groups in power is usurpation, which means that it’s unconstitutional,» says blogger’s sister Chinara Temirova.

Earlier, press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported that the detainee «distributed publications among the users of social media that contained deliberately false and provocative information that discredited the current government.»

However, it turned out that the detainee himself did not disseminate this information; other users wrote different comments under his post.

«This means that the arrest of Aftandil Zhorobekov is aimed at intimidation of citizens. This is an attempt to shut their mouth. The SCNS intentionally uses Article 313 to repress and intimidate own citizens and impose self-censorship,» writes Chinara Temirova.

She demands:

  • To immediately release Aftandil Zhorobekov;
  • To start a dialogue with civil society on amending Articles 313 and 315 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • To stop persecution of citizens for criticizing the authorities and expressing their own opinions.

A video about Aftandil Zhorobekov is also distributed on social media. It is reported that he actively opposed corruption, illegal development in the microdistricts of the capital.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was arrested on November 27. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred. Media experts stated about lawlessness, noting that his arrest was unlawful.
link:
views: 156
Print
Related
Relatives of Aftandil Zhorobekov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
Facebook page moderator detained for inciting interregional hostility
Social media user detained for criticizing authorities in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Sector of Department of Government’s Office Egor Skobeev detained
Deputy Head of Criminal Police Service for Chui region arrested in Bishkek
Kubanychbek Kulmatov’s detention extended for one more month
Detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow. Embassy monitors situation
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kulmatov to remain in detention center until September 28
Osmonbek Artykbaev’s arrest term extended until October 10
Kyrgyz Embassy reports on detention conditions of migrants - violators in Moscow
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
29 November, Friday
14:49
Fog and zero wind - reasons for high level of air pollution in Bishkek Fog and zero wind - reasons for high level of air pollu...
14:30
National Bank comments on transfer of $ 48.3 bln from Kyrgyzstan
14:09
Court remands Farid Niyazov in custody until February 9
13:51
Relatives of Aftandil Zhorobekov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
13:40
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Tashkent