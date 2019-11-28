14:05
CSTO Council in Bishkek. Vladimir Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Bishkek the day before.

The heads of the states were met by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at Manas International Airport. Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also arrived in Bishkek with a state visit.

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrived in Bishkek this morning.

Recall, during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, it is planned to sign a collective action plan to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

    
