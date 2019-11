Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the International Boxing Tournament dedicated to the memory of the USSR Master of Sports Shokyr Boltekula. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Aktau city (Kazakhstan) with participation of 70 athletes from six countries.

Kyrgyzstani Sabyrbek Taalaibek uulu (weight category 81 kg) won a silver medal and received an award for the will to win. Bektur Alymbek uulu (91 kg) and Shermakhamad Khakimov (over 91 kg) won bronze medals.