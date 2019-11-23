Turdakun Usubaliev museum to be built in Naryn region

Museum of Turdakun Usubaliev will be built in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reports.

During a working visit to Naryn region, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev laid a capsule at the construction site of the museum and monument to Turdakun Usubaliev in Kochkor village, and also got acquainted with designs of the objects.

The head of the Cabinet also took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Turdakun Usubaliev. He noted that the words «man’s majesty is in simplicity» accurately describe the former First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed the features of the Soviet political system, including the distribution of budget funds between the Union republics. But Turdakun Usubaliev, thanks to organizational abilities and personal qualities, was able to strengthen the position of the Kyrgyz SSR.

«Then there were peculiarities in politics: confrontation within party nomenclatures, political games, difficulties in the planned economy. All this influenced every republic, but the people did not talk about it aloud. Imagine how difficult it was to rule the country. Turdakun Usubaliev was able to do this. This is proved by history and time. In that era, the republic was assigned the role of a raw materials appendage. However, Turdakun Usubaliev correctly took advantage of the years of stagnation and turned the republic into an agrarian-industrial one. During his leadership, industry, engineering, housing, hydropower were actively developing,» said the Prime Minister.

Turdakun Usubaliev was born on November 6, 1919 in Kochkor village, Naryn region. He is a state and party leader, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Turdakun Usubaliev was the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Kyrgyz SSR from 1961 to 1985. His activities are connected with the development of industry and agriculture, science and education, mass housing construction and construction of architectural ensembles of Ala-Too and Victory squares in Bishkek, Toktogul hydroelectric station and several other power plants.

He passed away on September 7, 2015.