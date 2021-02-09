Sadyr Japarov presented with Turdakun Usubaliev's car

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov was presented with a car, which was driven by the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan Turdakun Usubaliev. He posted about it on his Telegram channel.

«It is a great honor for me to receive Turdakun Usubaliev’s car, I decided to hand it over to the museum,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Bakai, a resident of Kochkor district of Naryn region, presented the President with the rare car with a symbolic license plate FIA 00-01. This number was assigned to Turdakun Usubaliev’s official car in 1970.

«To my surprise, the car is new and well maintained. When I touched the wheel, it was exciting. The car of the man who ruled Kyrgyzstan from 1961 to 1985 ... This is part of the history of our country. Since this car is associated with the name of the person, whose life and activities have left a deep mark on the development of our country, I think that it should not be hidden in a yard. Such a valuable historical item is a common heritage for all of us. In the modern world, where there are so many modern cars, it is important that the younger generation can see and imagine what cars their ancestors drove, in what conditions they lived and worked. Therefore, I decided to donate the car to the National Historical Museum,» the president said.