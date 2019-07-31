Turdakun Usubaliev’s jubilee. Over 19 mln soms to be spent on square repairs

It is planned to spend 19,735,799 soms on the reconstruction of the central square named after Turdakun Usubaliev in Naryn town. The state procurement portal says.

The customer is the Naryn Regional Capital Construction Department. In addition to laying of paving stones, installation of new benches, lighting poles and landscaping, contractor will have to connect two fountains and lay a water supply system to them.

Participant is obliged to visit the object in order to avoid excessive price understatement. Applications are accepted until August 20.

The Kyrgyz Republic marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the first secretary of the Kirghiz SSR Turdakun Usubaliev in 2019. At least 150 large industrial facilities have been built under his leadership in the republic. Development of industry and agriculture, science and education, mass housing construction and construction of architectural ensembles of Ala-Too and Victory squares in Bishkek were connected with his activities. Toktogul hydroelectric station and a number of other facilities have been also built.