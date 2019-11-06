Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls period of Usubaliev’s leadership “golden era”

«Cases when the history of the whole country cannot be considered separately from the fate of an individual are rare,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of a statesman and public figure Turdakun Usubaliev.

He noted that the period from 1961 to 1985, when Turdakun Usubaliev headed the country, became a golden era in the country’s development.

«When the economy of a country begins to develop at a rapid pace, people immediately speak of an «economic miracle», begin to study its causes and prerequisites. And at the time of Usubaliev, a miracle of development was registered in almost all areas,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that industry and agriculture began to develop, hydroelectric power plants, factories, light industry enterprises, roads, airports, microdistricts were built, hundreds of thousands of apartments were commissioned at that time.

The great contemporary writer Chingiz Aitmatov called Turdakun Usubaliev «the great architect of the capital.» Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state added that much attention was paid to the cultural development of the people, and the «miracle of Kyrgyz cinema» was recognized at the world level.

«Science and education developed at an accelerated pace, the republic took part in space research, defense and engineering projects,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov added.

According to the president, Turdakun Usubaliev managed to ward off threats associated with implementation of various dangerous projects from Kyrgyzstan: redirecting of Son-Kul water into Naryn river, construction of a reservoir on Chatkal river and others.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled the joint work with Turdakun Usubaliev in the Parliament.

«We both were the chairmen of two specialized committees, members of some deputy commissions. I witnessed how he raised important and relevant issues at parliamentary meetings, how he gave reasoned arguments in support of his position,» the president recalled.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that even irreconcilable critics of Usubaliev could not deny that he was a bright person, who devoted his whole life to serving the people; they recognize his deep knowledge, his thinking at the state level.