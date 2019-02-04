20:21
Kyrgyzstan to mark 100th anniversary of Turdakun Usubaliev

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on the celebration in 2019 of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the state and political figure of the Kyrgyz Republic Turdakun Usubaliev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

An organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the event will be formed, and a plan for preparing and holding the event at a high national level will be developed and approved.

Recall, the deputy of the Parliament, Chynybai Tursunbekov, suggested renaming Kievskaya Street in Bishkek and Lenin Street in Naryn into streets named after the outstanding statesman. Turdakun Usubaliev Foundation strongly opposed the initiative.
