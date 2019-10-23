Old Square in Bishkek to be named after Turdakun Usubaliev

Old Square in Bishkek will be named after the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan Turdakun Usubaliev. The decision was made today at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

Deputy Asylbek Kadraliev suggested not to hear the speaker’s information on assigning the name of Turdakun Usubaliev, but to proceed immediately to the voting. Colleagues supported him. The draft resolution was adopted as a basis, taking into account the conclusion of the relevant commission. The decision will come into force in October 2020.

Recall, issue of possible assigning the name of Turdakun Usubaliev to the Old Square and new Gazprom school was raised in February at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council. Earlier, it was proposed to rename Kievskaya Street in his honor. However, the Turdakun Usubaliev Foundation opposed.

Ermek Usubaliev, the grandson of the Soviet leader, deputy of the Bishkek City Council, recalled that there was a moratorium on renaming in the capital. But the Old Square has no name that means that the ban does not apply to it.

Parliament deputy Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov proposed to include study of the life and state activities of Turdakun Usubaliev in the school curriculum, as well as to assign his name to the Historical Museum.

The 100th anniversary of the birth of Turdakun Usubaliev is marked in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 150 large industrial facilities have been built in the republic during his leadership. Development of industry and agriculture, science and education, mass housing construction and construction of architectural ensembles of Ala-Too and Victory Squares in Bishkek were connected with his activities. Toktogul hydroelectric station and a number of other facilities have been built.