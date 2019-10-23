16:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Old Square in Bishkek to be named after Turdakun Usubaliev

Old Square in Bishkek will be named after the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan Turdakun Usubaliev. The decision was made today at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

Deputy Asylbek Kadraliev suggested not to hear the speaker’s information on assigning the name of Turdakun Usubaliev, but to proceed immediately to the voting. Colleagues supported him. The draft resolution was adopted as a basis, taking into account the conclusion of the relevant commission. The decision will come into force in October 2020.

Recall, issue of possible assigning the name of Turdakun Usubaliev to the Old Square and new Gazprom school was raised in February at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council. Earlier, it was proposed to rename Kievskaya Street in his honor. However, the Turdakun Usubaliev Foundation opposed.

Ermek Usubaliev, the grandson of the Soviet leader, deputy of the Bishkek City Council, recalled that there was a moratorium on renaming in the capital. But the Old Square has no name that means that the ban does not apply to it.

Parliament deputy Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov proposed to include study of the life and state activities of Turdakun Usubaliev in the school curriculum, as well as to assign his name to the Historical Museum.

The 100th anniversary of the birth of Turdakun Usubaliev is marked in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 150 large industrial facilities have been built in the republic during his leadership. Development of industry and agriculture, science and education, mass housing construction and construction of architectural ensembles of Ala-Too and Victory Squares in Bishkek were connected with his activities. Toktogul hydroelectric station and a number of other facilities have been built.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Turdakun Usubaliev’s jubilee. Over 19 mln soms to be spent on square repairs
Kyrgyzstan to mark 100th anniversary of Turdakun Usubaliev
Popular
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas
Relatives of bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in Bishkek Relatives of bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in Bishkek
23 October, Wednesday
15:56
Lawlessness of security forces. Cholpon Dzhakupova appeals to President Lawlessness of security forces. Cholpon Dzhakupova appe...
14:45
Old Square in Bishkek to be named after Turdakun Usubaliev
14:19
Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants
13:51
Ilmiyanov: I was not detained in Russia, I returned to Bishkek by myself
13:33
Kyrgyz goods not allowed into EAEU due to problems with labelling, certificates