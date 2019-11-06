President proposes to name district of Bishkek after Turdakun Usubaliev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov considers it appropriate to name one of the districts of Bishkek after Turdakun Usubaliev. He said this during an event dedicated to the anniversary of the former first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan.

«Life of the revered leader, which has covered almost an entire era, takes a special place in the history of the Kyrgyz Republic. His name and deeds left an indelible mark in the memory of the people,» the President said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kurpsai hydroelectric station was named after Usubaliev, the construction of which was carried out under his personal control.

In addition, I consider it appropriate to assign his name to the Old Square in front of the Government House, where he often hosted festive parades, as well as to one of the districts of Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President added that the five-year term specified in the law on naming after the great personality would come to an end soon.

Recall, the decision on naming after Turdakun Usubaliev was made by deputies of the Bishkek City Council at a session on October 23. The order will enter into force in October 2020.

It became known today that Kurpsai hydroelectric station was named after the Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic and prominent statesman Turdakun Usubaliev.

This is not the first proposal to name capital’s facilities after the first secretary. Earlier, it was proposed to rename Kievskaya Street in his honor. However, the Turdakun Usubaliev’s Foundation opposed it.

Parliament deputy Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov proposed to include the study of the life and state activities of Turdakun Usubaliev in the school curriculum, as well as to assign his name to the Historical Museum. It was also proposed to assign the name of the first secretary to one of the districts of the capital, and recently it was proposed to rename Bishkek.

Turdakun Usubaliev was born on November 6, 1919 in Kochkor village, Naryn region. He is a state and party leader, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Turdakun Usubaliev was the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Kyrgyz SSR from 1961 to 1985. His activities are connected with the development of industry and agriculture, science and education, mass housing construction and construction of architectural ensembles of Ala-Too and Victory squares in Bishkek, Toktogul hydroelectric station and several other power plants.

He passed away on September 7, 2015.