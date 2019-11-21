11:19
Over 76,000 soms collected at BORSCH PARTY spent on medicines for children

Help the Children — SKD Charity Foundation handed over expensive medicines for 76,442 soms, collected at BORSCH PARTY, to the Children’s Hematology Department of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare of Kyrgyzstan. The foundation reported.

The event was timed to the World Children’s Day. The medicines were purchased according to the list submitted by the department. There were ursosan, neoral, prednisone, variconazole and others among them.

Kamchybek Uzakbaev, Director of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare, noted that not all drugs were purchased by the state, and therefore assistance in the form of medicines was invaluable.

«Thanks to the Help the Children — SKD gift, parents of sick children have an opportunity to save on the purchase of expensive drugs,» he stressed.

The father of Daiyr Muratbekov, suffering from aplastic anemia, also thanked the foundation for their help. He admitted that the family had to mortgage the house in order to buy medicines for his son.

«Such assistance is vital for us, because the costs of acquiring the same cyclosporine are huge. It happens that we can’t buy medicine and take it on credit,» the man said.

The foundation added that they constantly bought blood products for the department so that patients could have access to blood for free.

«This year, we provided assistance to the Children’s Hematology Department alone in the form of blood products and medicines for over 361,000 soms,» said Foundation President Elena Koneva.

In addition, Help the Children — SKD provides individual assistance to 21 children suffering from hematological diseases. Over the past three years, financial support amounted to 832,697 soms.
