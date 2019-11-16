Bishkek to host BORSCH PARTY charity event

An unusual charity event BORSCH PARTY will be held in Bishkek to support children with hematological diseases. Its organizer is Help the Children — SKD Public Charity Foundation.

The goal is to raise funds for purchase of expensive drugs for pediatric hematology according to an application of the department.

As a part of the event, a culinary duel «Glorious Borsch Cook» will be held, at which three amateur culinary specialists will make the soup, and guests will be able to taste it and vote for the most delicious. An entertainment program — race with a pan with pancakes, high-speed glutton competition and others — is planned.

A separate program is organized for young guests: entertainers, balloons, face painting. Everything will be accompanied by accordion music, ditties and dances.

The event will take place on November 16 from 12:00 to 16:00 at Maple Leaf Golf Club. Address: Kara Zhigach village, Frunze Street, 1. Ticket price is 200 soms. All funds will be transferred to the account of the foundation for purchase of the drugs.