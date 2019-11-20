12:32
Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan football match ends in a tie

Football match between the teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ended in a tie (1: 1) the day before.

J. Ergashev scored the 1st goal at the 17th minute of the match. Kyrgyzstanis managed to recoup only at the 83rd minute, when Tamirlan Kozubaev managed to score a goal. The match was nervous and tough. In total, the judge gave six yellow cards.

The qualification match for 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup was held in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstanis had a great advantage, often attacked. But they got in a few strikes. At the 17th minute, Jahongir Ergashev gave the Tajiks a lead. At the 83rd minute, Tamirlan Kozubaev equaled the score.

These teams met in Dushanbe in the first qualification round. Then the home team won (1: 0). Later, Kyrgyzstan defeated Myanmar (7: 0), Mongolia (2: 1) and lost to Japan (0: 2).

According to the results of the fifth round, Japan leads in the qualification group F (12 points). It is followed by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan (7 points each), Myanmar (6) and Mongolia (3). The team of Kyrgyzstan will play its next match on March 31, 2020 with the team of Myanmar.
