Kyrgyzstanis win 7 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals at the World Championship in full contact hand-to-hand fighting (IF FCF). The team of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Competitions were held in Kislovodsk (Russia) with participation of athletes from 11 countries. Medals were awarded in three age categories.

Kyrgyz athletes Temirlan Tabyldiev and Yryskeldi Imanbaev won silver medals among the youths (14-15 years old). Taifur Aliev and Taalaibek uulu Nurbol won silver medals, and Sadyr Turmabekov — a bronze medal among juniors (16-18 years old). Talgat Seitaliev and Akim Tokonov won bronze medals among the adults.