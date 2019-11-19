10:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis win 7 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals at the World Championship in full contact hand-to-hand fighting (IF FCF). The team of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Competitions were held in Kislovodsk (Russia) with participation of athletes from 11 countries. Medals were awarded in three age categories.

Kyrgyz athletes Temirlan Tabyldiev and Yryskeldi Imanbaev won silver medals among the youths (14-15 years old). Taifur Aliev and Taalaibek uulu Nurbol won silver medals, and Sadyr Turmabekov — a bronze medal among juniors (16-18 years old). Talgat Seitaliev and Akim Tokonov won bronze medals among the adults.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyz athlete becomes champion of Kazakhstan in pentathlon
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd third place at Pentathlon Championship in Korea
Kyrgyzstan wins 28 medals at Asian Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at Swimming Championship in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 gold medals at karate tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstani becomes champion of Russia in taekwondo ITF
Kyrgyzstani becomes champion at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Chicago
Kyrgyzstani Myktybek Orolbai uulu becomes world champion in MMA
Kyrgyzstani Aybike Isaeva becomes world champion in Muay Thai
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
19 November, Tuesday
10:26
Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan participate in eight major military exercises Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan participate in eight...
10:05
Russian attempts to leave Kyrgyzstan in coal car
09:54
About 20 billion soms needed to build new schools in Kyrgyzstan
09:29
Kyrgyzstanis win 7 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship
09:17
Schoolboy dies at car wash in Osh city
18 November, Monday
17:53
President Jeenbekov to meet with international donors of Kyrgyzstan
17:34
Ombudsman’s special commission to determine fate of orphan from Issyk-Kul region
15:47
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan