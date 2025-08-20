18:23
Firefighters from Kyrgyzstan to compete at World Championship in Saudi Arabia

Kyrgyz firefighters and rescuers will take part in the World Championship in Saudi Arabia. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

On August 19, qualifying competitions were held at Dynamo stadium in Bishkek to form a team that will represent the country at the XX World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sports among men.

Athletes from the State Center for Rescuers Training, the Republican Separate Rescue Squad, and the Osh Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took part in the selection. The participants competed in professional skills and sports training.

The goal of the competition was to form a strong and prepared team, improve the professional level of rescuers, and exchange experience within the framework of international competitions.

Based on the results of the selection, the best rescuers were included in the team, who will go to defend the honor of Kyrgyzstan on the world stage.
link: https://24.kg/english/340371/
