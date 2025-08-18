Kyrgyz judokas to take part in World Cadets Championships

Judokas from Kyrgyzstan will take part in the World Cadets Championships in Sofia (Bulgaria). The website of the International Judo Federation reported.

The tournament will be held on August 27-30. Athletes from 74 countries will take part in it. Kyrgyzstan will be represented by 20 athletes — ten people from each of the men’s and women’s teams.

The World Cadets Judo Championships is an international top-level competition among juniors aged 18 and under. Such championships are held every year by the International Judo Federation. Qualified judokas compete in their categories as representatives of their countries.