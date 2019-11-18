President Jeenbekov to meet with international donors of Kyrgyzstan

A high-level donor conference «Acceleration of Reforms for Sustainable Development» will take place in Bishkek tomorrow with participation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and international partners of Kyrgyzstan. The Head of Strategic Development, Economy and Finance Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Imanaliev told.

According to him, the purpose of the forum is to work out with development partners a common stand on the tasks, reforms, achievements and priorities of the country. The agreement on the event was reached on November 1, 2018 at the previous meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with donors.

«Development partners, about 25 international organizations and representatives of 10 countries were invited to the conference to discuss sustainable development issues in Kyrgyzstan. The topics are regional development, investment climate, human capital development, integrated water resources management, climate and emergency situations. The results of joint work with donors will be discussed,» Daniyar Imanaliev stressed.

«The issues of interaction will be discussed in two directions at the conference: providing technical assistance and attracting investments for implementation of infrastructure projects in the country. Instruments of interaction with global environmental funds on climate change and environment issues have been activated in new areas of cooperation in Kyrgyzstan,» he said.