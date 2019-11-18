14:55
Alexander Krestinin: We must not lose points during match with Tajikistan

Head coach of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan Alexander Krestinin shared his expectations of a match with the team of Tajikistan.

The qualification match for 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup will take place on November 19 in Bishkek. It will begin at 20.00. It will be the second round of qualification competitions. In September, at the start of the qualification, the national teams of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic met in Dushanbe. The home team won (1: 0). Later, the team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Myanmar (7: 0), Mongolia (2: 1) and lost to Japan (0: 2).

According to Alexander Krestinin, Tajikistan is a decent team. During the first round in Dushanbe, the Kyrgyz team showed its worst game. «We analyzed it, made conclusions, and we don’t allow ourselves this anymore,» the coach noted. «Everyone understands the meaning of tomorrow’s match. Expectations are the most positive. We clearly know how we will play. We must not lose points.»

«The game ahead is very responsible: it is decisive both for us and for the national team of Kyrgyzstan. We are getting ready for it with complete seriousness. The guys are in good condition,» Usmon Toshev, head coach of the national team of Tajikistan commented. «I know the Kyrgyz team well. It grows every time.»
